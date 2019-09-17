Wish you success in pursuit of taking India to greater heights: Virat Kohli wishes PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: India skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday extended wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 69th birthday. The 30-year-old cricketer wished the Prime Minister "good health and success in his pursuit of taking India to greater heights".

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister, @narendramodi ji a very happy birthday. Wish you all the good health and success in your pursuit of taking our nation to greater heights. @PMOIndia," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

Modi will be spending the day in his home state of Gujarat. He had received a warm welcome upon his arrival in Ahmedabad on Monday night.