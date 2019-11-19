Will the pink ball give bowlers an edge against batsmen? SG's chief ball inspector explains

The first Test was a one-sided slaughter. A Shakib-less Bangladesh couldn’t cope with the ferocity of India’s pace attack (how much joy it brings us to say those words) and wilted to an innings loss. And so, they have been written off. So much fanfare ahead of the second Test, and not one second of it has focused on India’s opponents.

Instead, the main attractions this time are the time of day and the ball. The Eden Gardens Test will be India’s first-ever Day/Night Test, complete with the pink cricket ball. This is an experiment to see how these conditions, and how this ball, will affect Indian cricket. The opposition barely matters.

Players from both teams, as well as retired legends, have spoken out on how the pink ball will move, and what the batsmen should expect, what the bowlers should do, how the spectators should watch, and so on. The ball is the star of the show.

But how will the ball affect the game. SG’s chief ball inspector Wasiullah Khan belives the pink ball will make the affair very different.