Will talk to Virat Kohli like a BCCI president talks: Saurav Ganguly

Kolkata: BCCI President-elect Sourav Ganguly is set to be in Mumbai on October 24 when the national selectors pick the squad for the T20I series against Bangladesh.

Asked if he would speak to Virat Kohli as the skipper has opted out of the T20I series, the former India skipper said he would speak to current captain like a BCCI President talks to the skipper of the Indian team.

"I will meet him on 24th. I will talk to him like a BCCI president talks to the captain. He is the captain, he can take the call," he said.

Kohli is set to skip the T20Is against Bangladesh as he has been playing non-stop since the ODIs against Australia in March. Kohli last took a break in January.