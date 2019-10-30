'Will play another final together': Shakib's wife, Murtaza post emotional messages

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al-Hasan recently faced a two-year ban from all forms of cricket by International Cricket Council (ICC) after he failed to report the Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) when he was approached by an Indian bookie Deepak Agarwal on three different occasions.

The ACU conducted extensive interviews with the Bangladesh all-rounder - first on January 23, 2019, and then on August 27, 2019, in relation to an ongoing investigation into potential corrupt conduct under the ICC code. Shakib has admitted to the charges and agreed to the sanction with the ICC in lieu of an Anti-Corruption Tribunal hearing.

Shakib will miss the T20 World Cup next year as his ban ends on October 29, 2020. In the midst of the ban, Shakib has gained support from his fellow Bangladesh cricketers and his wife Umme Ahmed Shishir.

After the ban news got spread across the globe, Umme came up with a bold message for her husband on her Facebook official account where she has termed the Bangladesh skipper as “legend.”