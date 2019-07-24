Will keep performing to impress selectors: Shubman Gill

New Delhi: Disappointed after not getting selected in the India squad for the upcoming West Indies tour, Shubman Gill has insisted that he will not spend time thinking over it and instead, would continue to perform to the best of his ability and score runs in order to impress the selectors.

Gill has been knocking on the senior selectors' doors ever since he burst on to the scene at the ICC Under 19 World Cup in New Zealand in 2018, where he scored 372 runs at 124 to help his side clinch the title.

The 19-year-old made his ODI debut with the senior squad during India's tour to New Zealand earlier this year, but was unable to impress, making scores of nine and seven in his two ODI outings.

However, he was part of the India A squad that recently played five unofficial ODIs against West Indies A in the Caribbean, scoring 218 runs which India A won 4-1. Despite that, he could not impress the selectors to get a spot in the limited-overs squad.