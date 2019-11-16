Will BCCI lose revenue for finishing the match in three days? Twitter reacts to India's 1st Test win against Bangladesh

The writing was on the wall on the third morning itself and it was all about delaying the inevitable for Bangladesh as the Indian pace bowlers ran through their batting line-up once again as Virat Kohli and boys register an innings and 130-run win over the visitors in the first Test of the two-match series at the Holkar Stadium on Saturday.

India took just three days to wrap the game, the remaining two days will give them a good rest before they practice for the historic day-night test.

Mayank Agarwal was adjourned the man of the match for his blistering 243 runs that powered India to 343 runs lead in the first innings.

Twitter Users applauded India's victory with encouraging and intense tweets: