Why hasn’t Rohit Sharma wished Virat Kohli on his birthday yet?

Indian skipper Virat Kohli turns 31 today and has received bagful of birthday wishes on his Twitter account from his current and former teammates with the likes of Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Rashid Khan wishing him.

The captain also came up with an emotional message that was conveyed to the 15-year-old Virat where he asks him to believe in himself and not to worry about the future.

The most surprising thing is that Rohit Sharma, who is leading team India against Bangladesh T20 series, has not yet come up with any wish for his teammate. What could be the reason for the four-times IPL winning captain hasn’t wished his colleague yet?

Just after the 2019 World Cup there were speculations amongst fans on the internet that there was some rift going between the Indian captain and the vice-captain. That Rohit had unfollowed both Rohit and Anushka on Instagram also added fuel to the rumours.

However, Virat had denied all the rumours and clarified that everything was good between him and Rohit. Even team India’s national coach Ravi Shastri dismissed the claims as “absolute nonsense”. But Rohit never spoke on this incident to date and seems to be following the same mantra on his skipper’s birthday.