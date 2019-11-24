Why Ebadat Hossain is the new Sheldon Cottrell of Bangladesh cricket

Bangladesh bowler Ebadat Hossain is a part of Air force and is currently playing for the national cricket team in it's first Pink-ball day-night test match.

Ebadat caught eyes after he dismissed Indian skipper Virat Kohli with the help of Taijul Islam's spectacular catch. After the wicket Ebadot marched and gave a salute. It was not the first time he did, he had done the same for Rohit Sharma's and Cheteshwar Pujara's wickets.

Ebadat Hossain's salute is a tribute to the Bangladesh Air Force where he is been working since 2014. Ebadat was hired on the basis of sports quota and the surprising part is he was not selected on Cricket but Volleyball is the game he still plays for the Air Force. Ebadat needs to take the permission of the Air Force every time he gets selected in the Bangladesh cricket team.

"I have been associated with the Bangladesh Air Force for about 5 and a half years now and I still continue to be very proud to perform any role they offer" Ebadat was quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ebadat's case is similar to West Indies pacer Sheldon Cottrell who pays a tribute to the Jamaican Armed Forces through a salute after picking every wicket.

Ebadat has also been doing the same he credits his every wicket to the Bangladesh Air Force. Initially Ebadat had no plans of having a salute celebrations, but when senior player Mahmudullah insisted him, than it has been a regular instinct.

“I never had any special celebration before but during a first-class game, Mahmudullah Riyad told me to do a salute every time I pick up a wicket as I was a part of the Air Force. he told me that this will build my brand, said the 25-year-old.

After getting the big wickets of Indian stars Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Ebadat expresses that getting Kohli's wicket was a dream.

“Rohit and Virat are world-class batsmen. It was a dream to get Virat’s wicket and thankfully, I got that on my first test against him... There is still a long way to go, I’m not entirely satisfied with my performance, I did not start well yesterday but did a few things right today,” concluded Ebadot.