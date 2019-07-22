Why does Dhoni want to train with the Parachute Regiment of the Indian Army? Who are they?

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is also an honorary Lt Colonel in the Territorial Army, will be training with parachute regiment battalion for two months.

A top Army source said on Sunday that Dhoni's request has been approved by Army Chief General Bipin Rawat. Dhoni was conferred the rank of honorary Lt Col in the Territorial Army in 2011 for his contribution to the sports field. He is affiliated to the 106 infantry battalion of the Territorial Army.

The battalion is attached to the Parachute Regiment. Dhoni previously trained with them in Agra in 2015. The Lt Col performed five jumps. His love for the uniform has been visible many times. While receiving the Padma Bhushan award last year, Dhoni donned his Army uniform.

During a World Cup match earlier this year, he was seen wearing the "Balidaan" badge on his gloves. The badge is associated with Special Forces (of the 2016 Surgical Strike fame) with the Indian Army.

The Training Wing of the Parachute Regiment was formed at Kota on May 1, 1962, under the command of Brigade of the Guards. The regiment started gaining strength from 1961.

At the same time, more recruits joined the regiment and raising of a training centre were given on March 13, 1963. The Para Holding Wing was responsible for carrying out basic and reservist training for all active and reservist paratroopers.