When Rohit did a Kohli and even Ben Stokes couldn't keep calm

New Delhi: After Rohit Sharma had a momentary abusive outburst over Cheteshwar Pujara during the ongoing test match between India and South Africa, England all-rounder Ben Stokes on Saturday came out with a witty tweet drawing comparisons between Indian captain Virat Kohli and Sharma.

Stokes, who has in past as well, displayed his wit and humor during similar cuss-words usage by the Indian captain, took to twitter to pass out his comment over the usage of the north Indian curse word during today's match.

"This time it's Rohit, not Virat....if you know you know," Stokes tweeted.