What happens to your Dream IX team when the match gets cancelled?

India vs Bangladesh 1st T20I is likely to get cancelled as there is very low visibility amid dense smog in Delhi which was scheduled to host the first T20I match of the tour at Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Sunday.

If the real match is abandoned, the match will be cancelled and the entry fees will be refunded. This includes scenarios where the real match is abandoned without a single ball being bowled, as well as where the match is abandoned after it has started.

If the real match has a result even if not played out fully, we will announce the results of the match as per the fantasy scorecard points accumulated, except where a result is a consequence solely of

(i) the results of a Super Over or Bowl Out.

(ii) the toss of a coin,

(iii) prior results between or relative standings of the teams in the tournament, or

(iv) any methodology other than those envisaged by the official score revision rules (e.g., Duckworth Lewis Stern) applicable to weather-affected matches in the particular tournamen