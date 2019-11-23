'What a Player': Twitter lauds run machine Virat Kohli's century

As Virat reached the 70th hundred in international cricket by nudging the ball on the leg-side, Twitterati lauded the Indian skipper's knock with cricketers and experts heaping praise on him.

BCCI applauded the Indian captain for his performance. They said, "The #RunMachine at it again."

Cricket expert and commentator Harsha Bhogle also heaped praise for the Delhi boy. He wrote, "Another classy century. 27. In the same number of innings it took Tendulkar. Kohli idolises Tendulkar, he is, literally, following in his footsteps."

A fan gushed, "Colour of ball change with match, But class of Champ never change."

"This Man is Unstoppable @imVkohli, With Another 100* #Runmachine", wrote another.

A fan remarked: "What a century!!! As a captain he scored 20 century pass pointing n behind G.Smith.. wht a conversion rate he is having 55%...when kholi play nobody look like him.. his shots wonderful.. number 70..."

A post read: "King Kohli Carnage at Eden Garden ! 1st to score a day n night test hundred. #KingKohli @imVkohli, @BCCI #legend What an occasion to score a memorable one. Well done And congrats @imVkohli."