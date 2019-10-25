'We're moving and backing Rishabh Pant': MSK Prasad on MS Dhoni

The chief selector also mentioned that after the World Cup, the selection panel is focussing on Rishabh Pant and expects him to do well. "We are moving on, we are very clear. Post World Cup we have been clear. We started backing (Rishabh) Pant and wanted to see him do well. He may not have had the best of matches but we are clear, we are focusing on him only," MSK Prasad added.

On Dhoni's future, the former cricketer said that is purely his personal call. "Going into domestic cricket, getting his touch back or thoughts about retirement, everything is purely his personal decision. We've already laid the roadmap for future, I'm sure you can see in the way we are selecting the teams."

Earlier, MS Dhoni made a surprise visit to the Indian dressing room in Ranchi after India defeated South Africa by an innings and 202 runs in the third Test. Dhoni was seen having a word with Shahbaz Nadeem, who made his debut in the Ranchi Test.