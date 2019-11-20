We love you 30,000: When Sachin Tendulkar became the only man to cross that ginormous number

On this day in 2010, Sachin Tendulkar made history by becoming the first man to score 30,000 runs across formats. He achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the first Test in Ahmedabad.
Tendulkar clipped an in-swinging Chanaka Welegedara delivery to square leg for a single to create that unique record.
The 35th run meant Sachin Tendulkar now had 12,777 Test Runs, 17,178 ODI runs and ten T20 runs (from one match).He also scored his 88th hundred that day.
This was also the same game in which Mahela Jayawardene scored 275 and Sri Lanka declared after scoring 760/7.
While Tillakratne Dilshan and Prasanna Jayawrdene scored tons for the Sri Lankans, Dhoni and Dravid also scored centuries in the first innings, while Gambhir and Tendulkar scored them in the second.
Sachin Tendulkar would end his career with 34,357 runs. The second highest run-scorer was classy Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakarra with 28016 runs. Among the current generation, Virat Kohli has scored a cumulative total of 21,036 runs.
