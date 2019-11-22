Watch: When Rohit stole Virat Kohli's catch

Rohit Sharma took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for a duck on the day 1 of the second test at Eden Gardens on Friday.
In the 11th ver, Mominul Haque got a thick edge of Umesh Yadav's good length delivery that was going straight to Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma standing at second slip dived to his right to grab the absolute stunner catch.
After the catch was completed by the opener, he got pat on the back from wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha who was amused after watching the coplete scene. Also Virat Kohli couldn't believe on the efforts of his teammate and joined the celebrations.
Bangladesh as usual did not get any momentum in this series as they collapsed to 47/5 at the end of 15 overs. Umesh Yadav picked two wickets in successive deliveries afte rhe knocked the stumps of Mohammad Mithun, the very next ball.
