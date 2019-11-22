Watch: When Rohit stole Virat Kohli's catch

Rohit Sharma took a stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Bangladesh skipper Mominul Haque for a duck on the day 1 of the second test at Eden Gardens on Friday.

In the 11th ver, Mominul Haque got a thick edge of Umesh Yadav's good length delivery that was going straight to Virat Kohli, but Rohit Sharma standing at second slip dived to his right to grab the absolute stunner catch.