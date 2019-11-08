Watch: When Rohit Sharma channelled his inner Virat Kohli and lashed out at the Third Umpire

India levelled the three-match T20I series with 1-1 after Rohit Sharma's 43-ball 85 powered them to eight wicket victory as the series goes to Nagpur to decide the winner on November 10.

During India's bowling, stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma happened losing his temper on the field when a thied umpire's decision turned out to be incorrect.

It was in the 13th over where Bangladesh batsman Soumya Sarakar was stumped by Rishabh Pant off leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling. The video clips played clearly showed the batsman was out of his crease and also walked towards the pavilion.

The big screen on the stadium displayed "NOT OUT" on which Rohit was seen pointing his finger towards the third umpire while uttering some words in anger. Later within seconds the decision was changed, as 'OUT' appeared on the screen.

In the post match presentation Rohit was questioned over his emotional behaviour to which the man of the match replied, "Quite an emotional guy on the field and some of the decisions we made in the last game, we were pretty sloppy but the focus is to get the job done and those are the emotions that come out. "