Watch 'The 12th Man': Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Possible XI, Team Combination, Analysis

The Lucknow Super Giants have put together a fantastic bunch of players ahead of the 2022 season of the TATA IPL. Undoubtedly, they were among the best performing franchises at the auction.

With KL Rahul leading the side and some incredibly talented Indian players like Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya in the squad. On paper, LSG is one of the strongest teams this season.

Moreover, LSG had a number of overseas picks who can contribute in more than one ways. The KL Rahul-led franchise has got the likes of Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder and Marcus Stoinis, who have the capability to change the game in a matter of overs. The question is, can they all click as a unit or will the Lucknow-based franchise find it tough to start well.

On the very first episode of "The 12th Man Show," Gaurav Kadam and Shubham Bhargava discuss this and a lot more.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 05:03 PM IST