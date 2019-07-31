Watch: Romanian cricketer Pavel Florin's bizarre bowling action in European T10 league goes viral

"Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective but I don't care, because I love cricket," he told the European Cricket League. A fitness fanatic who says he works as a bodyguard, Florin has drawn the attention of former players around the world. The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

Florin also received support from former cricketers Dmitri Mascarenhas and spin legend Shane Warne, who also offered to help Florin and the tournament.

"This is the first born & bred Romanian playing cricket. We should be celebrating this amazing achievement. A lot of hard work by some brilliant people have made this happen. Let's just watch and celebrate this truly awesome tournament," Mascarenhas tweeted.