Watch: Romanian cricketer Pavel Florin's bizarre bowling action in European T10 league goes viral

Romania cricketer Pavel Florin has been making headlines for his weird and bizarre bowling action. Pavel Florin's bizarre bowling action has also got attention of netizens.
The cricketing world on Tuesday witnessed his unique style of tossing the ball high up in the air during the European T10 Cricket League. Florin's side Cluj Cricket Club took on Dreux Cricket Club and the bowler was surprising the batsmen every time they tried to connect with the ball. Pavel's deliveries were tossed so high that batsmen had to wait every time before they could hit the ball. Even though the players inside the field kept it fairly quiet but as soon as the video hit the web, people went berserk over it.
"Maybe someone says my bowling is not beautiful or not effective but I don't care, because I love cricket," he told the European Cricket League. A fitness fanatic who says he works as a bodyguard, Florin has drawn the attention of former players around the world. The 40-year-old Florin, who took up cricket at the age of 32, is featuring in the first edition of the 10-over eight-team European tournament which includes sides from the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.
Florin also received support from former cricketers Dmitri Mascarenhas and spin legend Shane Warne, who also offered to help Florin and the tournament.
"This is the first born & bred Romanian playing cricket. We should be celebrating this amazing achievement. A lot of hard work by some brilliant people have made this happen. Let's just watch and celebrate this truly awesome tournament," Mascarenhas tweeted.