Watch: Naseem Shah misses Warner's wicket by inches

Pakistan's youngest Test debutant Naseem Shah almost had Australian opener David Warner's wicket on Day 2 of the first test at Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Naseem Shah who made his first spperance for Pakistan in the white colors becoming the 237th player to play the oldest format for his nation.

What could have been to have David Waner claimed as his maiden wicket? On the final ball of the 27th over, Warner found the inside edge off Shah's wide delivery outside off-stump, that was caught behind the wickets by Mohammad Rizwan.

Shah started celebrating on claiming Warner as his first International wicket, with emotions outbusting, however, the 16-year-old had to hold on his celebration as Warner was asked to wait, as the replays showed the bowler had overstepped the line.

That meant Shah had to wait more to get his first wicket, it was reported that the pacer had overstepped three times in the same over he had Warner caught-behind, none of the calls were given by the on-field umpire.

David Warner, who had a disastrous Ashes series, went on to score a mastrerclass 21st Test hundred of his career, his first after the ball-tampering scandal.