Watch: Kevin Kevin Koththigoda bizarre bowling action that has become the talk of the cricketing world

Since the past few years, cricket has witnessed some of the dynamite bowling actions that is enough to loose batsman's focus off the ball. Like from watching bowlers like Zaheer Khan who switches the ball from right to left hand or someone like Lasith Malinga bowling the side-arm or Harbhajan Singh's dancing bowling style, all stand unique till date.
The modern players are also trying to adopt a new set of bowling style which might make them appear different from other bowlers. IPl had discovered one such in Shivil Koushik who played for Suresh Raina's Gujarat Lions for both of their season.
Koushik followed South Africa's Paul Adam's bowling style as he launches his delivery from the back of the hand and he doesn't know which will turn up first the ball or his hand?
Koushik played only 10 matches for Lion and the one for which he would be remembered is against Royal Challengers Bangalore where he got smacked for 30 runs in an over by skipper Virat Kohli. He hasn't been seen in IPL or any major tournament thereafter.
Just like Koushik, another unorthodox bowler from Sri Lanka steps in the World Cricket. Kevin Koththigoda a leg-spinner who hails from Unawatuna that is just five kilometres away from the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium in the country.
The action comes to the bowler as a natural power, initially, he couldn't see the pitch that made him struggle with his bowling length. He also has featured for Sri Lanka's under-19 team.
Currently, the leg-spinner is playing his trade in the T10 League in Abu Dhabi, has managed to grab attention through his bowling uniqueness.
However, Koththigoda isn't that dangerous that his bowling style appears to be, as the bowler was very well handled by former Australian batsman Shane Watson as the spinner was smashed a couple of sixes in the seventh over.
Koththigoda bowled two overs in the game and went wicketless while conceding 22 runs. The youngster will have ample of chances in the coming your to prove his expertise to be Sri Lanka's next big thing.
