Watch: Kevin Kevin Koththigoda bizarre bowling action that has become the talk of the cricketing world

Koushik followed South Africa's Paul Adam's bowling style as he launches his delivery from the back of the hand and he doesn't know which will turn up first the ball or his hand?

Koushik played only 10 matches for Lion and the one for which he would be remembered is against Royal Challengers Bangalore where he got smacked for 30 runs in an over by skipper Virat Kohli. He hasn't been seen in IPL or any major tournament thereafter.

Just like Koushik, another unorthodox bowler from Sri Lanka steps in the World Cricket. Kevin Koththigoda a leg-spinner who hails from Unawatuna that is just five kilometres away from the iconic Galle International Cricket Stadium in the country.