Watch: Jaydev Unadkat’s brain fade runout during Deodhar Trophy that left India B LOLing IRL

Jaydev Unadkat, the most expensive cricketer of the 2018 IPL auction at a whopping Rs 11.5 crores, had an epic brain-fade moment in the Deodhar Trophy match between India A and India B.

Batting for India A, he was run out after he sauntered out of the crease with the air of a man taking a stroll on a lazy Sunday afternoon after an elongated siesta which was necessitated by a heavy lunch where the fizzy flowed.

India A played India B in the Deodhar Trophy at Ranchi and fantastic centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Baba Aparjith, saw India B set a target of 303. It was in the 43rd over when Jaydev had his epic brainfade moment.

Unadkat defended the ball with a straight bat, and forgot what he was doing as me moved forward out his crease, not realising the ball had gone to Kedar Jadhav at short cover.

Jadhav threw the ball to Parthiv Patel who had the presence of mind to whip off the bails, causing the India B teammates to LOL on the pitch. The runout didn’t really affect the match and the game was already beyond India A’s grasp but still, it was a bizarre moment in a one-sided contest.