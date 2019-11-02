Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur jaw-dropping catch against West Indies will stun you into silence

Indian women's T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss West Indies captain Stefanie Taylor denying her a century in the final ball of West Indies innings first One-Day International match at Antigua on Friday.
West Indies posted a moderate score of 225 for seven wickets. Skipper Taylor led the team from the front scoring 94 runs at the strike rate of 103.29.
Taylor was batting on 88 when India had two balls to bowl to wrap the innings. She smacked Ekta Bisht for a six in the penultimate ball and tried for another big hit on the final delivey, but it was Harmanpreet that surprised her taking an outstanding one-handed catch after she ran towards her left from long on and jumped to complete the catch in her left hand.
Although, West Indies pipped India by one run to win the first game with off-spinner Anisa Mohammed bagging a five-for as she ended her figures with 5/46.
India will play their second ODI against the hosts on November 3 at the same venue.
