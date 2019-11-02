Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur jaw-dropping catch against West Indies will stun you into silence

Taylor was batting on 88 when India had two balls to bowl to wrap the innings. She smacked Ekta Bisht for a six in the penultimate ball and tried for another big hit on the final delivey, but it was Harmanpreet that surprised her taking an outstanding one-handed catch after she ran towards her left from long on and jumped to complete the catch in her left hand.

Although, West Indies pipped India by one run to win the first game with off-spinner Anisa Mohammed bagging a five-for as she ended her figures with 5/46.

India will play their second ODI against the hosts on November 3 at the same venue.