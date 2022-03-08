e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 04:33 PM IST

Watch: David Warner shows off Bhangra skills on Day 5 of Rawalpindi Test between Australia and Pakistan

FPJ Web Desk
David Warner | Photo: AFP

The first Test between Pakistan and Australia is heading towards a draw on a placid placid track in Rawalpindi.

Aussie opening batter David Warner decided to have some fun on the ground.

In a video shared by the Pakistan Cricket Board on its social media handles, Warner can be seen breaking into impromptu jigs whenever the camera was on him.

He also showed off some "bhangra" skills, a folk dance form that is native to the Pakistani and Indian states of Punjab.

