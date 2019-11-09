Watch: Bhuvneshwar Kumar mocks Shikhar Dhawan's 'natural talent for memory loss'

Dhawan's former Sunrisers Hyderabad teammate Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not control his laughter as he commented: " @shikhardofficial Bhulne k acting K kya zarurt wo to natural talent hai."

Dhawan was surprised to the pacer's comment and hit back with a droller reply, "@imbhuvi aa gaya tera comment meri chui muyi."

India will play Bangladesh in the series decider match at Nagpur on Sunday. Dhawan has scored 69 runs in the last two matches, whereas Kumar is out of the squad due to injury and is going through a rehabilitation process at NCA.