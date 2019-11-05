Watch: BCCI takes us down memory lane on Kohli's birthday with his first-ever ODI century

Kohli walked in to bat when India were reeling at 23/2 at 3.4 overs. He along with his Delhi partner Gautam Gambhir stitched an unbelievable 224 runs Partnership for the 3rd wicket stand. His calm and composed knock set India to an easy chase.

Later in the post match presentation Gautam Gambhir passed him the man of the match award which he had won. As Gambhir was completely pleased with his state players performance and his gesture was intended to boost the youngster's confidence.

In the present day, Kohli has collected 69 International centuries, 43 in ODI's and 26 in Test cricket. He will be eyeing towards Sachin Tendulkar's hundred International centuries in the upcoming years.