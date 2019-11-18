Warner didn't sledge Stokes - Tim Paine

Warner had appeared to have changed his ways, calming himself down and not engaging in the verbal abuse and sledging he was known for before the ban. He was a new man, one not prone to losing his temper, or one who wouldn’t lose his head in a match and resort to cheap tactics to get batsmen out. One notable example of this shift in personality comes from the first Test of the same Ashes. Warner was fielding at the boundary during England’s first innings at Edgbaston, when the crowd behind began chanting “He’s got sandpaper in his hands” at Warner. The old Warner, the one who was quick to anger, and who once got into a bar brawl with Joe Root, would have taken grave offence to this sledging. The new and improved (aside from his batting that series) Warner turned to the crowd with a beaming smile and emptied out his pockets, reveling in the banter. It was a telling sign that the man had truly turned over a new leaf.