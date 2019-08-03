Want to become India coach one day: Sourav Ganguly

Kolkata: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Friday said he harbours ambitions of becoming the India head coach at some point if not right now. "Definitely, I'm interested but not at this point of time. Let one more phase go then I will throw my name into the fray," Ganguly said.

Ganguly, besides being the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president is with the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and also does regular commentary. Ganguly helped Delhi qualify for the play offs for the first time since 2012 last season.

"Currently, I'm associated with too many things -- IPL, CAB, TV commentary. Let me complete this. But I will definitely put my hat at some stage. Provided I get selected. But definitely I'm interested. Not now, but in the future," Ganguly said.