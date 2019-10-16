Virender Sehwag adds twist to India-Bangladesh rivalry

Mumbai: Sports broadcaster Star Sports has roped in former India opener Virender Sehwag for a campaign to promote the India - Bangladesh series.

The campaign depicts Sehwag taking on an animated avatar of a Bangladeshi ball in a simple game of 'Chidiya Udd, a game that all kids in India have played wherein a finger is raised by the players to depict whether the person/thing called out flies or not.

The campaign is based on the fact that Bangladeshi fans haven't held back in notoriously rejoicing over their team's victories across social media platforms. Although Bangladesh has never won a T20 match against India, previous ODI wins against India have witnessed rather overwhelming reactions from the Bangladeshi fans, and a first ever win in the upcoming series would definitely result in some sparks flying over social media.

Recent close encounters of the two teams have kept the fans on the edge of their seats. The Bangladesh squad have been aggressive in their approach on the field and have emerged as the strongest contenders to Team India from amongst the subcontinent teams, making the rivalry bigger than ever.

The three-match T20I series between the two sides will kick-off on November 3 in Delhi.