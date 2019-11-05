Virat Kohli's letter to his fifteen-year-old self will give you the feels

The emotional letter speaks as:

"Hi Chiku,

First of all, a very happy birthday! I am sure you have a lot of questions for me about your future. I am sorry but I am not going to answer too many of them. Because not knowing what's in store makes every surprise sweet, every challenge thrilling and every disappointment an opportunity to learn. you don't realize it today but it's more about the journey than the destination. And the journey is SUPER!

What I will tell you is that life has big things in store for you Virat. But you need to be ready for each and every opportunity that comes your way. Grab it and when it comes and never take what you have for granted. You will fail. Everyone does. Just promise yourself to rise. And if at first, you don't, try again.

You will be loved by many and will be disliked too. By some who don't even know you. Don't care about them, keep believing in yourself."

Indirectly Kohli has inspired many of his fans and the youth of today's generation to keep fighting without worrying about the future."

Currently Virat is on break from cricket as he has been rested by the board for the Bangladesh T20I series and currently is in Bhutan with his wife Anushka Sharma for some adventourous moments.