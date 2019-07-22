Virat Kohli’s coach pleased with team selection

New Delhi: Rajkumar Sharma, the childhood coach of India captain Virat Kohli, on Sunday said the selectors have done a great job in selecting the squad for the Windies tour.

"The great job is done by selectors as they have selected a balanced squad for the tour. Many players are given chance in the team like Krunal Pandya, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Manish Pandey, and Shreyas Iyer," Sharma told ANI.

As the veteran wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni has been rested, Rishabh Pant will be keeping the wickets for the team. Pant has been named across all three formats and Wriddhiman Saha found a spot for the two Tests.

Pant, who was in the Indian World Cup team, had played four matches in the tournament and amassed 116 runs.

"Rishabh Pant has performed well from time-to-time. He has been criticised for his shot against New Zealand in the semi-final of the World Cup. This is the best chance for him to prove his abilities and skills.”