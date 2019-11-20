Virat Kohli welcomes his partner-in-crime to India's training session

Virat Kohli took to Twitter today to reminisce about old times, or more specifically, to reminisce about old times with one player in particular.
He posted an image on Twitter where he and another player are running during a training session before the second Test at Eden Gardens. He challenged his followers to guess who the other player was, because his back is turned to the camera. To make the task easier for everyone, Kohli called the mystery man his "partner in crime," with the crime being their stealing doubles from fielders on the boundary rope.
So who is this secret player? Well, an older tweet of Kohli's would suggest that it is none other than MS Dhoni!
Virat is referring to a World Twenty20 match from 2016, where he put together a vital partnership with Dhoni to beat Australia and qualify for the knockout stages of the tournament. As he says, Dhoni made him run like it was a fitness test, and now the pair are seemingly back and running together before the pink ball Test.
So, armed with this knowledge, fans have identified the player as Dhoni, and they (and Kohli himself) seem very excited to see the former captain in training before the Test.
