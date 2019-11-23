Virat Kohli smashes Ricky Ponting record like a boss

Indian captain Virat Kohli continues his streak of entering the record books of cricket world after he scored his 23rd 50+ score in Test cricket against Bangladesh in the historic Day-Night test.

On Friday, Kohli became the fastest to score 5000 Test runs as a captain surpassing former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting's record.

Kohli took 86 innings to reach the trademark, while Ponting needed 97 innings to accomplish the feat. Kohli reached the figures when scored his 32nd run from his 93-ball 59 runs innings that will carry on Day 2.

India once again dominated the Day 1 , completely as they bowled out Bangladesh for 106 in just 30.3 overs with the pace-trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav shared all the 10 wickets between them.

Twin fifties from Virat Kohli (59*) and Cheteshwar Pujara (55) helped the hosts to collect a 68-run lead at the end of the Day 1.