Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma reveal jersey numbers on new Test kit ahead of World Test Championship; see pics

The Indian team will be opening their ICC World Test Championship campaign when they take the field against the West Indies in Antigua on Thursday. But ahead of the Championship, Team India revealed its new test jersey kit.

The official handle of the Indian cricket team revealed the jersey numbers of the players through Instagram stories. Team India posted Instagram stories of the entire team including skipper Virat Kohli and Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane sporting the new Test jersey with their name and preferred number written behind. Virat Kohli was seen wearing number 18 at the back, while Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was seen sporting number 3 jersey.