Virat Kohli, come to Pakistan and play cricket: Fan in Lahore, amid conflict between India and Pakistan

Despite conflicts between India and Pakistan, India’s captain Virat Kohli has fans from Pakistan too. Many cricket enthusiasts from Pakistan have shown admiration for Kohli.
India and Pakistan have not played bilateral cricket since 2013. They met only at major ICC and ACC tournaments in the recent past. However, a fan in Lahore held a banner requesting Kohli to come to Pakistan and play cricket. The fan posted his picture on Twitter where he is seen holding the banner.
The post gained numerous positive respond from netizens.
