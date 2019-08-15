Virat Kohli becomes first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a decade

Port of Spain: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday added yet another feather in his cap as he became the first batsman to score 20,000 international runs in a single decade.

Kohli now has 20,502 runs across all three formats of the game. Out of these 20,502, Kohli has scored 20,018 in the ongoing decade. Earlier, Australia's former skipper Ricky Ponting held the record for scoring most international runs in a decade with 18,962 runs to his credit in the 2000s.

Former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis is on the third position with 16,777 runs in the 2000s. Former Sri Lankan players Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are on the 4th and 5th position with 16,304 and 15,999 runs respectively.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar is on the sixth position with 15,962 runs in the 2000s. Kohli went on to play an unbeaten knock of 114 against West Indies in the final ODI of the three-match series. The knock enabled the side to register a six-wicket victory over the hosts and win the series 2-0.

Kohli had made his debut for India in the ODI side in 2008 and forayed into the Test and T20I formats in 2010. The 30-year-old had also registered a century in the second ODI of the series by scoring 120 runs. With this knock, Kohli had surpassed Sourav Ganguly to become the second-highest run-scorer for India in the ODI format.

He also became the highest run-scorer against West Indies in the ODI format.