Virat Kohli and Tissot part ways after three years

Mumbai: Indian skipper Virat Kohli has ended his 3-year-old contract with Swiss watchmaker Tissot, according to the cricketer’s manager Bunty Sajdeh.

Virat Kohli have been seen wearing different brand watches on his wrist instead of Tissot’s watches in recent weeks including a sports awards function which was held in Mumbai a few days ago. He was the Tissot brand ambassador since 2016.

According to the ET Panache, their team had contacted Tissot to understand if Kohli was allowed to wear other brand’s watch occasionally, the latter suggested speaking to the cricketer's team. Replying to the portal in a Whatsapp message, Sajdeh said that, “His (Kohli’s) contract with Tissot ended on 31st of July,” Kohli and Tissot were no longer in a contract.

The 30-year-old skipper batsman's endorses several brands including the likes of MRF, Uber, Puma, and Philips India. Also, Kohli was the only Indian who found a place in this year’s Forbes List of highest paid athletes, with an estimated annual income of US $25 million from cricket and endorsements.