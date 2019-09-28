Virat Kohli a lot like Sourav Ganguly, bold in his decisions, says Zaheer Khan

New Delhi: From being known as an Indian team that rode on its batsmen in the Test arena, the current No.1 Test team first rose to the challenge on the bowling front with Zaheer Khan leading the attack under Sourav Ganguly. And from there on, it has been all about making steady progress and Zaheer believes that there is no doubt that this team under Virat Kohli has one of the best bowling attacks in world cricket.

Zaheer said that not only is this an exciting time to be a fast bowler in India, but also it gives him immense pleasure to see how the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and all have performed consistently.

"These are exciting times to be a fast bowler in India. The likes of Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Navdeep Saini among others have proven the fact that the current Indian team is a powerhouse of bowling and it is by far the best bowling attack in the world.

"It feels fantastic as a fast bowler and I hope they keep putting in the hard work and maintain the rhythm which has seen them achieve results," he said.

India's rise to the top of the Test rankings has a lot to do with skipper Kohli's love for the longest format of the game and the emphasis he puts on thriving in red-ball cricket. One of the few to have had the fortune to play under Ganguly, Dhoni and Kohli (in the IPL), Zaheer believes that the current India skipper is a lot like his first captain in international cricket - Sourav Ganguly.

"Sourav made us believe that we can win oversees and inspired us to play with a lot of aggression. Dhoni was calm through tough situations, yet aggressive in his approach. We won the World Cup under him, so it was always very special playing under his leadership.

"Virat is a lot like dada (Ganguly), he is expressive, bold in his decisions and always pumps the team up through crunch situations. His sublime batting form is always reflective of the way he leads the team on field. I wish to see him lift the World Cup for India one day," he explained.

-By Baidurjo Bhose