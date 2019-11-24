Vinayak Bhoir shines with ball in Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament

Mumbai: A match-winning bowling effort from left-arm spinner Vinayak Bhoir (5-25) enabled Karnatak Sporting Association to a 104-run victory against Parkophene Cricketers in their Group-A league match on the second day of the two-day match of the 72nd Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament 2019, and played at the Karnatak Sporting Association, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

The Parkophene Cricketers were unable to get going and stay long in the middle. Most of their batters succumbed to Bhoir’s disciplined performance and they lost wickets cheaply and at regular intervals before their innings collapsed at 125 all out in 35 overs. Amogh Bhatkal was the only bastman to score 35 runs.

Brief scores

Group-A: Karnatak Sporting Association: 230 (Rudra Dhanday 126; Pardeep Sahu 6-57) bt Parkophene Cricketers: 126 (Amogh Bhatkal 35, Vinayak Bhoir 5-25) by 104 runs. Islam Gymkhana:140 (Samit Shetty 37*; Prashant Solanki 3-35) lost to Eagle Thane Strikers: 141-4 (Srujan Athawale 44, Sairaj Patil 34*) by 6 wickets.

Group B: Payyade Sports Club: 201 (Rohan Raje 65, Sarfraz Khan 32; Manish Rao 4-49, Shivam Malhotra 4-51) lost to Parsee Gymkhana: 202-3 (Nikhil Pail 91*, Manish Rao 59*) by 7 wickets.

Sind Sports Club: 90 (Akhil Rajput 27; Varun Joijode 5-25) lost to Shivaji Park Gymkhana: 91-4 (Manal Kawle 33*, Vedant Murkar 31) by 6 wickets.

Group-C: MIG CC: 260 (Wasim Jaffer 88, Pragnesh Kanpillewar 69, Swapnil Pradhan 53; Yashraj Malap 4-66, Kumar Boresa 3-69) bt Bombay Gymkhana: 183 (Nishad Gabhawala 63, Pranav Kela 33; Harsh Tanna 3-34, Vinit Dhulap 3-49, Ankush Jaiswal 3-54) by 77 runs.

PJ Hindu Gymkhana: 117 (Sachin Katkar 39, Pratik Desai 30; Kruthik Hanagavadi 4-46, Harshal Soni 3-25) lost to Cricket Club of India: 118 for 3 (Ajinkya Patil 53) by 7 wickets.

Group-D: MCA Colts: 311 (Agni Chopra 99, Kaushik Chiklikar 66, Utkarsh Raut 52, Shashank Attarde 30; Amit Pandey 4-88, Yogesh Sawant 3-55) bt Mumbai Police: 77 (Santosh Shinde 29; Anjdeep Lad 4-23, Atharva Poojari 3-15, Shashank Attarde 3-25) by 234 runs.

New Hind Sporting Club: 339 (Sachin Yadav 101, Arsalan Shah 100, Karan Shah 48, Bhavin Thakkar 34; Ravinder Solanki 3-77) bt National Cricket Club: 306 (Saieed Shaikh 103, Sachin Gill 61, Prasad Patil 46, Vishal Dhagaonkar 32; Akshay Jambhekar 3-102, Parikshit Valsangkar 3-109) by 33 runs.