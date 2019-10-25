Vijay Hazare Trophy Final, Karnataka vs Tamil Nadu: Karnataka needs 253 runs to win final

Abhimanyu Mithun became the first Karnataka bowler to take a hat-trick in Vijay Hazare Trophy as Tamil Nadu got all out for 252 with one ball to go. Manish Pandey won the toss and elected to field first at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

According to reports, opener Abhinav Mukund and Baba Aparajith’s 124-run partnership for the third-wicket helped Tamil Nadu get back in the game. Mukund and Aparajith scored 85 and 66 respectively. Tamil Nadu kept losing wickets at regular intervals followed by a batting collapse in the death overs.

Abhimanyu Mithun's maiden hattrick helped Karnataka bowl out Tamil Nadu for 252 in the final at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. Abhinav Mukund's well constructed 85 and Baba Aparajith's 66 were the major highlights for the visitors as both these batsmen went on to add up brilliant 124 runs for the 3rd wicket stand. So now Karnataka needs 253 runs to win final.

Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have good track record in the domestic one-day event. The latter are the most successful team in tournament history, taking home the prestigious title five times while the former has clinched it thrice in the last six seasons. There is more to than just the title as the rivalry in the Southern Derby adds another motivational factor for the players.