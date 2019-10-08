Vijay Hazare Trophy, Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh: Dream11, pitch report and all you need to know about the match

Delhi will play against Uttar Pradesh today at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara. After a string of abandon matches, Delhi finally played another rain-affected game against Baroda and won it by 10 runs. Their last game against Maharashtra again got abandoned courtesy the rain.

Uttar Pradesh, on the other hand, had no different story than Delhi. They also have seen their majority of the games being washed out and have played only one game so far against Baroda only. UP won the game comfortably by 7 wickets and registered their first win of the season.

Match Details:

The Round 09 Elite Group A and B game will take place between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh at the Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara.

The match starts at 9:00 AM local time (IST) (3:30 AM GMT).

Weather/Pitch Report:

It is expected to be a bright and sunny day at Vadodara. With the chances of rain under 10 percent and the temperatures hovering between 28-35 degrees. With the pitch taking a considerable amount of rain in the past few weeks, the track might be a bit sluggish, and shot-making can prove to be difficult.

Probable Playing XIs:

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Dhruv Shorey (C), Nitish Rana, Anuj Rawat (WK), Himmat Singh, Pawan Negi, Manan Sharma, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Subodh Bhati

Uttar Pradesh: Priyam Garg, Ankit Chowdhary, Upendra Yadav (WK), Samarth Singh (C), Rinku Singh, Akshdeep Nath, Saurabh Kumar, Mohit Jangra, Aryan Juyal, Shivam Mavi, Ankit Rajpoot

Dream 11:

Upendra Yadav, Samarth Singh, Rinku Singh (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Hiten Dalal, Himmat Singh (c), Pawan Negi, Akshdeep Nath, Shivam Mavi, Kulwant Kejroliya, Navdeep Saini.