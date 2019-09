Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20: All you need to know – Schedule, Fixtures, Live Streaming

Vijay Hazare Trophy, the premier Inter-state one-day tournament in India, will kick start on Tuesday when as many 24 teams will be in action across 12 matches at the same time. Vijay Hazare Trophy, the premier Inter-state one-day tournament in India, will kick start on Tuesday when as many 24 teams will be in action across 12 matches at the same time.

Last year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had introduced nine new states — Manipur, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim, Puducherry, Bihar, and Uttarakhand — in the domestic season. Mumbai are the defending champions after having clinched the title following an 11-year gap. They beat Delhi by 4 wickets in the final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Defending champion Mumbai will rely on Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, and Dhawal Kulkarni to continue the momentum in absence of star players Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, who will be on national duty this time.

The format:

Each team will face the remaining teams in their respective groups. The top two teams from Group A and Group B will directly qualify to the quarter-finals. The team at No.5 on combining these two Group tables will be the 5th entrant to the knockouts. The sides that end up in top two from Elite Group C and the table-topper of the Plate Group will fill the remaining three places. All the knockout matches will be played in the same city which will be announced towards the end of the tournament.

Where to see the LIVE matches?

The Vijay Hazare Trophy will be broadcasted by the Star Sports and live streaming on Hotstar. However, only knockouts will be in telecasted and group stage is likely to not have any coverage like in the previous seasons.

Groups and Squads:

Elite Group A in Bengaluru from September 24 to October 13: Mumbai, Saurashtra, Andhra, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa, Kerala

Elite Group B in Vadodara from September 24 to October 13: Delhi, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Baroda, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab

Elite Group C in Jaipur from September 24 to October 16: Gujarat, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, Jammu & Kashmir, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Railways, Bihar, Services

Plate in Dehradun from September 24 to October 16: Assam, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Puducherry, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Mizoram, Nagaland, Chandigarh

Below is the schedule for the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2019-20 season

All matches will start at 9 am

September 24 (Tuesday)

Nagaland vs Manipur, Round 1, Plate

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Round 1, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Mizoram, Round 1, Plate

Delhi vs Vidarbha, Round 1, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 1, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Odisha, Round 1, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Saurashtra, Round 1, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Chhattisgarh, Round 1, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Karnataka, Round 1, Elite Group A

Gujarat vs Bengal, Round 1, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan, Round 1, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Round 1, Elite Group C

September 25 (Wednesday)

Assam vs Mizoram, Round 2, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Chandigarh, Round 2, Plate

Puducherry vs Meghalaya, Round 2, Plate

Delhi vs Haryana, Round 2, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 2, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Jharkhand, Round 2, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Goa, Round 2, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh, Round 2, Elite Group A

Madhya Pradesh vs Tripura, Round 2, Elite Group C

Railways vs Bihar, Round 2, Elite Group C

Services vs Tamil Nadu, Round 2, Elite Group C

September 26 (Thursday)

Maharashtra vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 3, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Vidarbha, Round 3, Elite Group B

Odisha vs Haryana, Round 3, Elite Group B

Andhra vs Goa, Round 3, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Saurashtra, Round 3, Elite Group A

Karnataka vs Jharkhand, Round 3, Elite Group A

September 27 (Friday)

Assam vs Uttarakhand, Round 3, Plate

Puducherry vs Mizoram, Round 3, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Sikkim, Round 3, Plate

Madhya Pradesh vs Railways, Round 3, Elite Group C

Services vs Tripura, Round 3, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Rajasthan, Round 3, Elite Group C

September 28 (Saturday)

Assam vs Nagaland, Round 4, Plate

Puducherry vs Manipur, Round 4, Plate

Meghalaya vs Chandigarh, Round 4, Plate

Maharashtra vs Baroda, Round 4, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Odisha, Round 4, Elite Group B

Vidarbha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 4, Elite Group B

Andhra vs Hyderabad, Round 4, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Karnataka, Round 4, Elite Group A

Saurashtra vs Goa, Round 4, Elite Group A

Madhya Pradesh vs Gujarat, Round 4, Elite Group C

Services vs Bengal, Round 4, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Bihar, Round 4, Elite Group C

September 29 (Sunday)

Delhi vs Odisha, Round 5, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Punjab, Round 5, Elite Group B

Vidarbha vs Haryana, Round 5, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Karnataka, Round 5, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Kerala, Round 5, Elite Group A

Saurashtra vs Jharkhand, Round 5, Elite Group A

September 30 (Monday)

Assam vs Chandigarh, Round 5, Plate

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Round 5, Plate

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 5, Plate

Madhya Pradesh vs Bihar, Round 5, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Tripura, Round 5, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 5, Elite Group C

October 1 (Tuesday)

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Round 6, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Punjab, Round 6, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Haryana, Round 6, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 6, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand vs Puducherry, Round 6, Plate

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Round 6, Plate

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Round 6, Plate

Mumbai vs Kerala, Round 6, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Jharkhand, Round 6, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Goa, Round 6, Elite Group A

Railways vs Services, Round 6, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Rajasthan, Round 6, Elite Group C

October 3 (Thursday)

Railways vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 7, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Bihar, Round 7, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Rajasthan, Round 7, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Maharashtra, Round 7, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 7, Elite Group B

Vidarbha vs Odisha, Round 7, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 7, Plate

Nagaland vs Chhattisgarh, Round 7, Plate

Manipur vs Sikkim, Round 7, Plate

Mumbai vs Andhra, Round 7, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Chhattisgarh, Round 7, Elite Group A

Saurashtra vs Karnataka, Round 7, Elite Group A

October 4 (Friday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Services, Round 8, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 8, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Rajasthan, Round 8, Elite Group C

Assam vs Puducherry, Round 8, Plate

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 8, Plate

Mizoram vs Sikkim, Round 8, Plate

October 5 (Saturday)

Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 8, Elite Group B

Baroda vs Vidarbha, Round 8, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Haryana, Round 8, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Goa, Round 8, Elite Group A

Hyderabad vs Saurashtra, Round 8, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Jharkhand, Round 8, Elite Group A

October 6 (Sunday)

Railways vs Rajasthan, Round 9, Elite Group C

Services vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 9, Elite Group C

Tamil Nadu vs Tripura, Round 9, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Sikkim, Round 9, Plate

Puducherry vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 9, Plate

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Round 9, Plate

October 7 (Monday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Bengal, Round 10, Elite Group C

Railways vs Gujarat, Round 10, Elite Group C

Jammu and Kashmir vs Bihar, Round 10, Elite Group C

Maharashtra vs Vidarbha, Round 9, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 9, Elite Group B

Odisha vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 9, Elite Group B

Assam vs Manipur, Round 10, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Nagaland, Round 10, Plate

Arunachal Pradesh vs Chandigarh, Round 10, Plate

Andhra vs Saurashtra, Round 9, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand, Round 9, Elite Group A

Karnataka vs Goa, Round 9, Elite Group A

October 9 (Wednesday)

Railways vs Tamil Nadu, Round 11, Elite Group C

Services vs Rajasthan, Round 11, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Tripura, Round 11, Elite Group C

Delhi vs Baroda, Round 10, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Odisha, Round 10, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Round 10, Elite Group B

Uttarakhand vs Meghalaya, Round 11, Plate

Puducherry vs Sikkim, Round 11, Plate

Manipur vs Mizoram, Round 11, Plate

Mumbai vs Hyderabad, Round 10, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Karnataka, Round 10, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Goa, Round 10, Elite Group A

October 10 (Thursday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 12, Elite Group C

Services vs Gujarat, Round 12, Elite Group C

Bengal vs Bihar, Round 12, Elite Group C

Assam vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 12, Plate

Puducherry vs Nagaland, Round 12, Plate

Manipur vs Chandigarh, Round 12, Plate

October 11 (Friday)

Baroda vs Punjab, Round 11, Elite Group B

Himachal Pradesh vs Vidarbha, Round 11, Elite Group B

Uttar Pradesh vs Haryana, Round 11, Elite Group B

Hyderabad vs Kerala, Round 11, Elite Group A

Chhattisgarh vs Saurashtra, Round 11, Elite Group A

Goa vs Jharkhand, Round 11, Elite Group A

October 12 (Saturday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Tamil Nadu, Round 13, Elite Group C

Railways vs Tripura, Round 13, Elite Group C

Rajasthan vs Bihar, Round 13, Elite Group C

Assam vs Meghalaya, Round 13, Plate

Uttarakhand vs Mizoram, Round 13, Plate

Sikkim vs Chandigarh, Round 13, Plate

October 13 (Sunday)

Delhi vs Himachal Pradesh, Round 12, Elite Group B

Maharashtra vs Haryana, Round 12, Elite Group B

Punjab vs Odisha, Round 12, Elite Group B

Mumbai vs Chhattisgarh, Round 12, Elite Group A

Andhra vs Jharkhand, Round 12, Elite Group A

Kerala vs Karnataka, Round 12, Elite Group A

October 14 (Monday)

Railways vs Bengal, Round 14, Elite Group C

Services vs Bihar, Round 14, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Jammu and Kashmir, Round 14, Elite Group C

Uttarakhand vs Manipur, Round 14, Plate

Puducherry vs Chandigarh, Round 14, Plate

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Round 14, Plate

October 16 (Wednesday)

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Round 15, Elite Group C

Gujarat vs Tamil Nadu, Round 15, Elite Group C

Tripura vs Bihar, Round 15, Elite Group C

Assam vs Sikkim, Round 15, Plate

Nagaland vs Meghalaya, Round 15, Plate

Mizoram vs Chandigarh, Round 15, Plate

October 20 (Sunday)

TBC vs TBC, 1st Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Quarter-Final

October 21 (Monday)

TBC vs TBC, 3rd Quarter-Final

TBC vs TBC, 4th Quarter-Final

October 23 (Wednesday)

TBC vs TBC, 1st Semi-Final

TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semi-Final

October 25 (Friday)

TBC vs TBC, Final