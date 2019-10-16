'Very Disappointed': #BoycottDream11 trends after Dream11 misses India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifier

Fantasy sports platform Dream11 has been slammed on social media after it didn't list India vs Bangladesh FIFA World Cup Qualifier match in its daily match segment. Since then #boycottdream11 is trending on Twitter.

In fantasy sports, users draft fantasy teams based on certain conditions from a list of players scheduled to play live games on a given day. They score points based on the actual performance of the players they have selected. Dream11 has signed an exclusive 5-year partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC), cricket’s apex governing body. The company, promoted by Mahendra Singh Dhoni as its brand ambassador.

While hitting out at Dream11, one user said, "Very Disappointed with @Dream11, It's really very surprising that you are not added #IndianFootball team qualifier match #INDBAN."

Here's a look at how netizens reacted: