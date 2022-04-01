'Veer-Zaara ka match hai': Suresh Raina 'super excited' as Shah Rukh Khan's KKR takes on Preity Zinta's PBKS

India cricketer Suresh Raina, who is commentating in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Friday said he is "super excited" for today's match as Shah Rukh Khan's Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be taking on Preity Zinta's Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium.

Taking to Twitter, the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter wrote, "Super Excited for Today’s Match 🧡 Veer-Zaara Ka Match Hai 😎 Which team are you guys rooting for? #ipl2022 #kkrvskxip."

After a victory in the opening match against CSK, KKR succumbed to a six-wicket defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their second match of this season, in which their batting failed to click at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings (PBKS), on the other hand, started their IPL 2022 campaign with a five-wicket victory against RCB on Sunday.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said that Shreyas Iyer's journey as a captain has been remarkable and that KKR's future is bright under the leadership of this dynamic Indian cricketer.

During an episode of 'Cricket Live' on Star Sports, Irfan said, "Shreyas Iyer is a brilliant captain. Remember, he picked up captaincy midway through the season like Rohit Sharma who was named Mumbai Indians' captain halfway through the season in IPL 2013. For Delhi Capitals, Shreyas started well under the supervision of coach Ricky Ponting and he kept improving his decision-making skills in his first stint as captain."

"But his captaincy moves are coming to the fore prominently in this season and we will talk more about it as the tournament progresses. He's a players' captain. He backs the players at every turn and which is a good sign of a leader. The future of Kolkata is bright under his supervision and we've seen glimpses of it in the first couple of games," he added.

(With ANI inputs)

