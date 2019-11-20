Umpire Ravi’s mantra: ‘Late to bed, late to rise’

The 53-year-old former cricketer from Chennai first attended an ICC workshop in Dubai two months in advance and officiating in a two-day tour match between New Zealand and Western Australia XI at Perth, six days before the etched-in-history Tran-Tansman battle at the Adelaide Oval from November 27.

Describing D/N Test as like standing in a five back-to-back ODIs, Ravi said he had his "usual butterflies" but was well-prepared.

"A pink-ball Test is like officiating five back to back ODIs. More or less same timing. It's like umpiring five ODIs back-to-back. So your preparation should be such that you think that you're standing in five ODIs back-to-back," Ravi told PTI in an exclusive interaction from Surat, where he's officiating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Super League for the domestic T20s.

"I started sleeping little late and waking up late. You know the game would get over around 10-10.30 pm and by the time you reach hotel and sleep it's really late. So I practised sleeping late so that my body clock is adjusted to that pattern."

He went onto recall how the International Cricket Council had organised a workshop for the Elite Umpires in Dubai with a practice match with the pink ball two months in advance. "It was about getting used to the colour of the ball. Floodlights were of course not as good but it was a good preparation."

Then his actual preparation came just a week before the Adelaide Test when New Zealand played a tour match at the Perth.

"Before any Test, you will have nerves and butterflies. I was really excited. I really enjoyed the atmosphere. I had my usual nerves and butterflies. But I was excited to see how pink ball Test would turn out to be."