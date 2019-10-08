Umar Akmal now has most ducks in T20Is

Lahore: Pakistan's Umar Akmal has joined former Sri Lankan batsman Tillakaratne Dilshan in an unwarranted list of scoring the maximum number of ducks in T20 Internationals.

Akmal, who had scored a 0 in the first T20I against Sri Lanka, on Monday returned to the pavilion without troubling the scorers at the Gadaffi Stadium in the second match which the team from the island nation won comfortably by 35 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Akmal now has 10 ducks in 84 T20Is he has played so far for Pakistan and jointly holds the record alongside Dilshan who had same number of ducks in 80 matches for Sri Lanka.