Twitter trashes Rishabh Pant after lousy performance

India skipper Virat Kohli's unbeaten knock of 72 runs helped his team defeat South Africa by seven wickets in the second T20I at PCA Stadium here on Wednesday. The first T20I was abandoned due to rain and with this victory, India took a 1-0 lead over South Africa in the three-match T20I series.

While it was a treat to watch Kohli, Rishabh Pant (4) threw away his wicket again. India were cruising when he came into the middle and it was an ideal platform for Pant to take the team over the line alongside his captain. It was an innocuous ball from debutant spinner Bjorn Fortuin but Pant hit it straight to the short fine-leg fielder Tabraiz Shamsi.

Rishabh Pant walked in only to get out in the blink of an eye in a manner only he could get out. But Kohli remained unbeaten on 72 runs to take India home alongside Shreyas Iyer. While most things have gone according to the plan, Pant’s form has kept the management on their toes.

This didn't go down well on social, which led to Twitteratis lashing out at Rishabh Pant. Here's what Twitteratis had to say about Pant: