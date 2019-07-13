Trevor Bayliss to quit even if England win World Cup

London: England head coach Trevor Bayliss has no intention of staying in the job, even if his side go on to win the World Cup and the Ashes. Australian Bayliss, 56, is set to step down at the end of his current deal in September. "I have always been a believer that four or five years is long enough, whether you are doing well or not," Bayliss told BBC radio.

"It is time for a new voice for the boys, to hopefully take them to another level." Bayliss, though, knows his side still have work to do if they are to follow up their impressive eight-wicket victory over Australia with a win against New Zealand in the final at Lord's on Sunday. "Four years ago after the last World Cup, which was not good for England, we set out and had planning to hopefully win the 2019 edition, and it feels great that now we have a chance to fulfil those dreams," he added.