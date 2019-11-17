'To think I'm number one now is really weird': Pat Cummins

Australia pacer Pat Cummins said that the number one spot at the ICC Test bowling rankings does not change what he tries to do on the field.

Cummins retained his top spot in the latest ICC rankings which was released on Sunday. The 26-year-old bowler is also satisfied with his accuracy."I've been really happy with my accuracy. I feel like the more I've bowled, the more accurate I've become," he said.

"The last six or seven years, Dale Steyn's been number one, and for me he's been the guy I've put up on a pedestal and thought, 'How good is he?' To think I'm number one now is really weird. It doesn't change what I'm trying to do out on the field or who I am, but it's a nice little nod to have," Cricket.com.au quoted Cummins as saying.

"When I almost don't have to think, 'Is this ball going to land where I want it to?' it gives me time to consider other options - just knowing that your stock ball is in a good place," Cummins added.

Australia will play two-match Test series against Pakistan, starting from November 21.