This England team plays without fear: Steve Waugh

London: Eoin Morgan's England ODI team are already one of the best of any era, says former Australian captain Steve Waugh. But to go down in history, they need finish off the job on Sunday and claim a historic World Cup crown when they face New Zealand at the Lord's in the summit clash of the ongoing tournament.

Waugh, who won two World Cups in his 19-year international career, including lifting the trophy as captain at Lord's in 1999, was blown away by the way England dispatched his compatriots in Thursday's semi-final in the ongoing tournament in Birmingham. "This England team play without fear and that is very difficult to do in professional sport," said Waugh, who was attending the inaugural criiio cup in Trafalgar Square on Friday.

"There is no weakness in the side, they field very well; they bat all the way down and have numerous bowling options.” "It is one of the best one-day teams I have seen and would compete against anyone of the previous eras.” "But ultimately they will be judged on their performance on Sunday.” "If they win that, they may go down as one of the great one-day sides. If they lose then they are back to being one of the other teams that didn't quite make it. But they have the potential to be a great one-day team."

Either England or New Zealand will make history on Sunday as first-time winners of the game's ultimate prize. And Waugh has urged the players to rise to the occasion. "World Cup finals are about not relying on other people to do the job for you. You have got to step up to the plate. To win World Cups you have to be street-smart," said Waugh. "It would be very important for New Zealand, it's a great rugby country with the greatest team in the world in the All Blacks. "Cricket is always hoping to get a foothold so for them to make the final and potentially win would be game-changing for New Zealand," he added.