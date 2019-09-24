This day, 2007: When MS Dhoni & Co were crowned World T20 champions

New Delhi: With one wicket in hand, Pakistan needed six runs from four balls. Joginder Sharma was under immense pressure after giving away seven runs of the first two balls -- a wide and a six over long-off. Misbah-ul-Haq was at the crease along with Mohammed Asif and all the players in the Pakistani dug-out were on their feet, waiting for Misbah to score the winning shot and celebrate what would have been one of their biggest wins at the international stage.

Joginder has a long chat with skipper M.S. Dhoni who came all the way down from the wicketkeeper's end to soothe his bowler.

Joginder takes a deep breath, takes off from his run-up, and bowls a slower delivery outside the off stump. Misbah goes for the scoop shot over short fine-leg.

The ball goes straight up in the air and S. Sreesanth takes the catch, a moment because of which his name got etched in the record books.

India had won the inaugural ICC World T20 defeating arch-rivals Pakistan by five runs at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg in one of the most dramatic finals cricket fans can ever witness.